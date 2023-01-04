Donald Trump Criticized for Having ‘No Political Skills Left’ Amid Republican Party Turmoil

Donald Trump’s critics are getting louder and louder about his 2024 presidential campaign because they think he’s hurting the Republican Party at this stage of the game. What some of his former GOP supporters are forgetting is that Donald Trump probably isn’t listening.

A source for The Guardian, who used to be on the Donald Trump campaign team, had some cutting words for the former president. “Trump has no political skills left. His team is a joke,” they told the outlet. “The ship is sinking.” This distinct perspective comes on the heels of the Republican Party’s disappointing returns in the midterm election, which Donald Trump isn’t going to take any responsibility for (even though his endorsed candidates fared poorly).

Kellyanne Conway inadvertently shed light on Donald and Melania Trump's marriage. https://t.co/Vc4F88DsUc — SheKnows (@SheKnows) January 3, 2023

“It wasn’t my fault that the Republicans didn’t live up to expectations in the midterms,” he wrote on Truth Social on Sunday. Donald Trump is instead pushing back on the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down Roe v. Wade and how red states then codified many anti-abortion laws. “It was the ‘abortion issue,’ poorly handled by many Republicans, especially those that firmly insisted on No Exceptions, even in the case of Rape, Incest, or Life of the Mother, that lost large numbers of Voters,” he continued.

Donald Trump is on the right track when it comes to the GOP’s response to reproductive rights, but he still won’t own up to his contributions to the conservative party’s stance on the issue. The in-party fighting, especially as the House of Representatives can’t agree on Speaker of the House, is fracturing Republicans as some try to move away from the Donald Trump era while others lean heavily into a campaign that doesn’t seem to be going anywhere right now.

Before you go, click here to see the biggest presidential scandals in US History.