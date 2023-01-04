Sources Close to King Charles III are Disputing This Key Detail From Prince Harry’s Newest Interview

As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continue to express their royal quarrels and tell their side of the story, sources on the other side of the pond are already speaking out. Most recently, insiders close to King Charles III are refuting a key detail from Harry’s ITV interview – and yes, it isn’t even out yet.

For a refresher on what Harry said in the teaser video, shared on the network’s social media, the royal noted that his family “has shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile.” Harry, who has his upcoming tell-all memoir Spare coming out on Jan 10, added, “I would like to get my father back, I would like to have my brother back.”

Shortly after, however, sources are going against his claims. “Those close to the King insist that he has always made clear how much he loves both of his sons, keeping communication channels open throughout the last few years, despite the many barbs from California,” reported The Telegraph.

The Telegraph reported that the two have remained in contact, specifically at the Platinum Jubilee celebrations last June where they allegedly met several times.

The insider said, “Their relationship has occasionally been tense but the King has repeatedly said that his door remains open and that the Duke and Duchess are welcome at any time.”

Though the sources added that Charles has no intention of watching their docuseries or reading Harry’s upcoming book, they did detail that the monarch is “deeply saddened by much of the criticism aimed at the institution by his son and daughter-in-law.”

Regardless if Charles or Harry is telling the truth here, it’s safe to say there’s definitely a gray area as to how their relationship is right now. Most of all, their opposing views tell a story by themselves and it looks like a reconciliation isn’t in the cards anytime soon, even if the door’s open for it.

