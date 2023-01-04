Leonardo DiCaprio’s Latest On-Brand Outing Hints His Reported Fling With Victoria Lamas Is Just as Casual as We Thought

The years come and go and Leonardo DiCaprio‘s dating life is still up for grabs. After splitting from his longtime girlfriend Camila Morone last August, the Wolf of Wall Street star has proved he’s a fan of single life.

During his New Year’s holiday, DiCaprio enjoyed a lavish yacht getaway in St. Barts alongside best friend Tobey Maguire and a few bikini-clad women, Daily Mail reported. 29-year-old model Madison Headrick and Charlie’s Angels actress Ella Balinska were among the exclusive guest list on the boat.

Though DiCaprio wasn’t seen doing anything NSFW in the pictures obtained by the outlet, the vacation is quite telling as to how he stands with 23-year-old model Victoria Lamas, who he was previously rumored to be dating.

“I know she likes him very much,” Victoria’s father Lorenzo Lamas told the New York Post recently. “I think they met last month.”

Even though he admitted his daughter was “very smitten” with the Don’t Look Up actor, he also shared they’re keeping it casual. “I told her to treat the relationship like a holiday — just enjoy it as much as you can for as long as it lasts,” he said, acknowledging DiCaprio’s reputation. “And if it lasts for more than a typical holiday, great. But if not, then just guard your heart, you know?”

