Emily Ratajkowski Got Candid About Dating ‘Emasculated’ Men Following Her Split With Pete Davidson

Kristyn Burtt
Emily Ratajkowski Plus Icon
Emily Ratajkowski attends as Harper's BAZAAR and Bloomingdale's Host Fête September 9 Celebrating Harper's BAZAAR Global ICONS Portfolio and Bloomingdale's 150th Anniversary at Bloomingdale's on September 09, 2022 in New York City.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 20: Chase Sui Wonders, wearing CHANEL, attends Through Her Lens: The Tribeca CHANEL Women's Filmmaker Program Luncheon at Locanda Verde on September 20, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/WireImage)
PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 20: Model Emily Ratajkowski attends the Kerastase Pop Party: Photocall at Centre Pompidou on October 20, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage)
Hot off the heels of dating Pete Davidson, Emily Ratajkowski is giving her thoughts on the current dating climate. We can’t help but think she might be referring to the former Saturday Night Live comedian in her latest podcast, especially since the duo seemed hot and heavy — and then fizzled very quickly

On Tuesday’s High Low podcast, the 31-year-old model shared what she believes is wrong with “heteronormative” relationships: the men “truly think they want” an independent woman, but in reality, don’t. Ratajkoswki broke down how she thinks these relationships unfold. “They’re like, ‘You’re special. You’ve done it,’” she said. “They slowly get emasculated, and they don’t know what to do with those feelings, and they resent you, and then they start to tear you down, and then you’re just back to square one.”

She finds this situation “f**ked up and unfair,” and while she never refers to the 29-year-old comedian — the timing sure is curious. Sources confirmed that her blink-and-you-miss-it relationship with Davidson was over in December. Friends in Davidson’s camp painted it as a very casual dating situation. “Pete is still friends with Emily, but things were never that serious between them so he’s handling the split just fine,” an insider told Hollywood Life. “They were never in a committed relationship, to begin with, so there is no bad blood between them.” 

Ratajkowski has also been spotted on dates with DJ Orazio Rispo and Jack Greer, so she could be referring to them — or Davidson — or all three, for all we know. For now, the My Body author is keeping her options open in the new year as she navigates her divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard after four years of marriage.

