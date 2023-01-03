Brooke Shields Confidently Freed the Nipple & Went Pants-Less in Gorgeous Beachside Snapshot

Brooke Shields rocking into the new year in a bold way, which means freeing the nipple in her gorgeous 2023 Instagram snapshot. The 57-year-old actress shared a joyful post with her followers that shows off her fit, athletic shape by the water.

Wearing just a long sweater — no bra or pants — Shields had a huge grin on her face as she splashed through the ocean. (See the photo HERE.) She confidently leaped toward the camera as the waves crashed behind her in the artistic black-and-white image. She captioned the photo, “A fresh start 🤍 Happy New Year, everyone! All my love. xx.”

Shields discovered her personal freedom in 2022 by learning to let go of her insecurities. “I’m not criticizing myself for all the things that I’m not, which I did a lot of in my younger years. I did a lot of comparison, and that’s just a losing game,” she told People. Calling the comparison game “exhausting,” the mom of two learned to appreciate the beautiful body she was given.

“I tried to turn it all around a little bit, in how I chose to see myself,” she explained. “And it’s not an easy task, and you have to really remind yourself and keep practicing it. But I had practiced the alternative for decades.” And it’s a reminder that Hollywood celebrities are also “human” and have their fair share of mental health struggles. “I’ve always been human,” Shields continued. “And I got so used to self-deprecation that it started to take a toll on my psyche and just me in general.” It looks like the inner work she did on herself is shining through in 2023 because her happiness now radiates from within.

