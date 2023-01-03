Prince Harry is ready to tell his truth, but the royal family might not be totally ready to hear it. With the release of Harry’s new memoir Spare just around the corner on Jan 10, insiders and fans alike have begun speculating what the book will focus on and all the potential impacts it may have on the rest of the family.

According to a new source for the Daily Mail, one person might stay completely untouched throughout the whole thing: Queen Consort Camilla. Per the source, Harry has been reportedly warned by his father King Charles III that speaking negatively about her would be a “red line” for him. The monarch seems to have made his limitations crystal clear.

And, as far as the docuseries Harry & Meghan goes, Harry appears to be obeying. After all, though Harry spoke about his mom Princess Diana many times, he steered clear of talking about or ever criticizing Camilla, who was Charles’ mistress during his marriage to Diana.

Anderson Cooper will interview Prince Harry on 60 Minutes next Sunday, January 8, on CBS. It will be Prince Harry’s first U.S. television interview to discuss his upcoming memoir “Spare.” https://t.co/fF1Sppo62X pic.twitter.com/ylwzxJ6NzV — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 2, 2023

Fortunately for Charles, it looks like Harry’s new memoir will be doing the same, this time focusing on two specific members of the family: Prince William and Kate Middleton.

“Generally, I think the book [will be] worse for them than the royal family is expecting,” a source revealed, per the New York Post. “Charles comes out of it better than I had expected, but it’s tough on William, in particular, and even Kate gets a bit of a broadside. There are these minute details, and a description of the fight between the brothers.”

The source concluded, “I personally can’t see how Harry and William will be able to reconcile after this.”

Though Charles and Camilla might not be Harry’s next targets, we’ll only find out for sure when the book comes out on Jan 10!

