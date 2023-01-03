Elizabeth Hurley Shimmied Into the New Year in a Glittery & Daring Bodysuit That Has Us Completely Mesmerized

If there’s anyone who knows how to end one year and usher in another in a very glamorous way, it’s Elizabeth Hurley. The 57-year-old actress did not disappoint her fans one bit with her epic ensemble that is sure to set the tone for 2023.

Wearing a skin-tight bodysuit bedazzled with crystals, Hurley looked confident as she rocked the glittering style. Her gorgeous curves were on full display and the radiant tiara she wore on her head proved that she is a true queen. She captioned the stunning carousel of New Year’s Eve snapshots, “A bittersweet goodbye to 2022, a year of both extremely happy and deeply sad memories. Here’s to 2023 and hoping everyones dreams come true.”

Hurley wasn’t alone at the party, she shared the celebration with her son, Damian Hurley, 20, who sported leather pants, a black shirt and a floral jacket. There were also several other bodysuits worn by her guests — and even an Elvis jumpsuit — so maybe this was a part of the dress code for the lively festivities.

Whatever her style, Hurley has been a big proponent of women doing “whatever the hell they want” when it comes to fashion. “It’s completely absurd if people think they can’t put a bikini on and enjoy being on the beach because people might think their body looks too old,” she told SheKnows “I mean, that’s just obscene. It’s a terrible point of view.”Hurley is living her best life and doing it with joy in this season of life, which radiates in every candid from her New Year’s Eve party.

