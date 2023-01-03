Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Navigating medical gaslighting spotlight gif

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Kellyanne Conway Revealed the Only Person Donald Trump Reportedly ‘Fears’ Is Melania Trump

Kristyn Burtt
Donald Trump, Melania Trump in attendance for Donald Trump Town Hall on the NBC Today Show, Rockefeller Plaza, New York, NY April 21, 2016. Plus Icon
Donald Trump, Melania Trump Kristin Callahan/Everett Collection.
Wapwallopen, PA – OCTOBER 31: U.S. First Lady Melania Trump speaks to President Trump's supporters at a "Make America Great Again" campaign rally event on October 31, 2020 in Wapwallopen, PA. 31 Oct 2020 Pictured: Wapwallopen, PA – OCTOBER 31: U.S. First Lady Melania Trump speaks to President Trump's supporters at a "Make America Great Again" campaign rally event on October 31, 2020 in Wapwallopen, PA. Photo credit: Ron Adar / M10s / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA711837_009.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
US First Lady Melania Trump delivers her speech during the second night of the Republican National Convention, in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 25 August 2020. Due to the coronavirus pandemic the Republican Party has moved to a televised format for its convention. Credit: Michael Reynolds / Pool via CNP. 25 Aug 2020 Pictured: US First Lady Melania Trump delivers her speech during the second night of the Republican National Convention, in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 25 August 2020. Due to the coronavirus pandemic the Republican Party has moved to a televised format for its convention. Credit: Michael Reynolds / Pool via CNP. Photo credit: Michael Reynolds - Pool via CNP / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA696479_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
September 20, 2019, Washington, District of Columbia, USA: United States President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump welcome Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Mrs. Morrison to the White House in Washington for a state dinner September 20, 2019. .Credit: Tasos Katopodis / Pool via CNP. 20 Sep 2019 Pictured: September 20, 2019, Washington, District of Columbia, USA: First Lady Melania Trump greets guests as her and U.S. President Donald Trump welcomed Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Mrs. Morrison to the White House in Washington for a state dinner September 20, 2019. .Credit: Tasos Katopodis / Pool via CNP. Photo credit: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA508885_040.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Everything Melania Trump Has Said About <em>Vogue</em> Over the Years 5 Images

As transcripts from the House’s Jan. 6 panel get released, the public is learning more of what went on behind the scenes during Donald Trump’s administration. While the former president was the boss at the White House, there was reportedly one person who was in charge of his personal life: Melania Trump.

Former White House senior counselor Kellyanne Conway’s testimony gave that insight to the investigative committee about how she tried to communicate with the then-first lady on the day of the insurrection for a very specific reason. “I texted Melania Trump that day, though, for sure,” she said to the committee. “I texted her, please — something to the effect of, you know, please talk to him, because I know he listens to her.”

Not only does he listen to his wife, but according to Conway, “he reserves fear for one person, Melania Trump.” Melania largely stayed out of the fray that day because she was “didn’t have her phone” while “cataloging things” (reportedly, rugs) in the East Wing. Conway’s revelation confirms what many people have largely assumed about Donald Trump’s marriage to Melania — she calls the shots.

She’s made strong decisions over the years to avoid her husband’s orbit. As one People source noted in 2021, Melania “keeps her own schedule and leads her own life,” which often means living in a separate state from Donald Trump. He lives in New Jersey in the summer while she prefers to stay in Palm Beach. Melania is largely in charge of what goes on in their marriage — and it’s one of the reasons why Conway hoped that she could talk some sense into the former president on Jan. 6, 2021, because someone needed to get through to him.

Before you go, click here to see the best presidential love stories in U.S. history.

Barack Obama Michelle Obama Ronald Nancy Reagan Best Presidential Love Stories in U.S. History

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Entertainment

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad