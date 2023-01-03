Kellyanne Conway Revealed the Only Person Donald Trump Reportedly ‘Fears’ Is Melania Trump

As transcripts from the House’s Jan. 6 panel get released, the public is learning more of what went on behind the scenes during Donald Trump’s administration. While the former president was the boss at the White House, there was reportedly one person who was in charge of his personal life: Melania Trump.

Former White House senior counselor Kellyanne Conway’s testimony gave that insight to the investigative committee about how she tried to communicate with the then-first lady on the day of the insurrection for a very specific reason. “I texted Melania Trump that day, though, for sure,” she said to the committee. “I texted her, please — something to the effect of, you know, please talk to him, because I know he listens to her.”

Not only does he listen to his wife, but according to Conway, “he reserves fear for one person, Melania Trump.” Melania largely stayed out of the fray that day because she was “didn’t have her phone” while “cataloging things” (reportedly, rugs) in the East Wing. Conway’s revelation confirms what many people have largely assumed about Donald Trump’s marriage to Melania — she calls the shots.

She’s made strong decisions over the years to avoid her husband’s orbit. As one People source noted in 2021, Melania “keeps her own schedule and leads her own life,” which often means living in a separate state from Donald Trump. He lives in New Jersey in the summer while she prefers to stay in Palm Beach. Melania is largely in charge of what goes on in their marriage — and it’s one of the reasons why Conway hoped that she could talk some sense into the former president on Jan. 6, 2021, because someone needed to get through to him.

