Britney Spears Is Calling It Quits on the $11.8 Million Calabasas Estate She Bought Only 6 Months Ago

Britney Spears is apparently putting the brakes on her $11.8 million Calabasas home she bought after being freed from her conservatorship. The move was supposed to be a fresh start for her and husband Sam Asghari so they could be closer to her sons Sean, 17, and Jayden, 16, who live nearby with their dad, Kevin Federline in the luxurious gated community.

Well, according to TMZ, those plans have changed, and the estate is no longer the home of her dreams, so the couple is flipping it back onto the market sometime this year. The 11,649-square-foot residence offered six bedrooms and nine bathrooms and plenty of A-list amenities, including a 2,000-square-foot patio for entertaining and a stunning 55-foot pool spread out over an acre and a half. With the real estate market cooling, it will be fascinating to see whether she makes a profit or takes a loss on the high-end property.

The 41-year-old pop star and her new hubby are reportedly going to stay in their sprawling 21-acre Hidden Valley estate for now. She bought the 13,264-square-foot palatial property with five bedrooms and seven-and-a-half bathrooms back in 2015 for $7.4 million — and her living room is a very familiar spot to fans who follow her social media pages. The hilltop home is remote enough to give her plenty of privacy along with a three-hole golf course, a sports court, and a pool house. It’s no wonder she wants to stay put.

Spears has been a hot topic lately as fans grew concerned about her well-being, but Asghari has reassured fans that his wife is taking a much-needed break over the holidays. It remains to be seen if they are looking for another home after they sell the Calabasas estate, but for now, home sweet home is tucked away in her comforting Thousand Oaks residence.

