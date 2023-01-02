Ivanka Trump’s Sister-in-Law Karlie Kloss’ Tweets Drew the Ire of the White House on Jan. 6

Ivanka Trump has tried artfully to navigate her relationship with sister-in-law Karlie Kloss over the years, but it looks like their opposing political views came heavily into play on Jan. 6, 2021. They are both married to a Kushner brother — Ivanka to Jared Kushner and Kloss to Joshua Kushner — but Kloss’ Democratic-leaning ways got the White House a bit heated on the day of the insurrection.

The public has the House’s Jan. 6 select committee to thank for releasing the juicy text messages between Donald Trump’s adviser Hope Hicks and Ivanka’s chief of staff Julie Radford. Their exchange details on how they felt about the supermodel’s tweets as rioters stormed the Capitol. Kloss wrote that day, “Accepting the results of a legitimate democratic election is patriotic. Refusing to do so and inciting violence is anti-American.”

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are reportedly taking a stand against Donald Trump's political ambitions. https://t.co/ZW4HYv9VDM — SheKnows (@SheKnows) December 24, 2022

When a follower recommended that she should “tell [her] sister-in-law and brother-[in]-law” that same message, she replied, “I’ve tried.”

Well, that didn’t sit too well with Hicks and Radford who discussed the series of tweets. “Unreal. She just called me about it,” Radford responded to Hicks who had shared Kloss’ tweets with her.

“I am so done” Hicks replied. “Does she get how royally f**ked they all are now?”

The White House duo went on to whine about their future job prospects because Hicks believed that the rioters made them “look like domestic terrorists” and that they were now “unemployable” once Donald Trump’s administration ended. Related story Donald Trump Is Finding It Harder to Get Media Coverage After News Outlets Reportedly Ignore His New Year's Eve Party at Mar-a-Lago

Kloss has not addressed the revelations found in the Jan. 6 report, but she has discussed the rumored tension between her and Ivanka in a 2019 interview with British Vogue. “It’s been hard. But I choose to focus on the values that I share with my husband, and those are the same liberal values that I was raised with, and that have guided me throughout my life,” she said. It’s doubtful that the relationship has gotten any better in the last few years as Ivanka and Jared navigate their post-political life realizing how much damage was done in their four years in Washington, D.C.

Before you go, click here to see famous couples who disagree on politics.