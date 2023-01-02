Prince Harry Says He Wants ‘a Family, Not an Institution’ in Upcoming ITV Interview

With Prince Harry’s memoir Spare due out in only a few days, the Duke of Sussex is making the rounds before the book’s release. We’ve already watched a clip of Harry’s sit-down with Anderson Cooper for 60 Minutes. Now, a preview for ITV’s interview with Harry showcases a range of topics the royal will address.

The compilation of clips, which you can watch below, features a few responses Harry offers to ITV correspondent Tom Bradby. “It never needed to be this way,” Harry says in the first clip, likely referring to his current strained relationship with the rest of the royal family after he and wife Meghan Markle made the difficult decision to take a step back. “They feel as though it is better to keep us somehow as the villains,” he says at one point, followed by, “they have shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile.” It’s unclear to whom Harry is referring in those responses from the interview, which airs Jan. 8.

At one point, however, Harry does say, “I want a family, not an institution.” It’s a sentiment the Dukes of Sussex has shared before, notably in the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan with his wife. Harry seems to reiterate his feelings, saying, “I would like to get my father back. I would like to have my brother back.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have already disclosed a number of revelations about their time in the royal family. This ITV interview and the 60 Minutes profile will surely reveal even more about Harry’s story, even before his memoir is out. While the royal family hasn’t issued any public comment about the docuseries or Harry’s forthcoming memoir, there will undoubtedly be a lot to talk about once the book is released.

