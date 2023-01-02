Gabrielle Union Is Flawless & Feeling Herself in This Stunning Green Bikini Video

We can all agree: island vacations and tropical getaways sound pretty incredible, especially as a distraction to deal with how hectic the holidays can get. But no one has been living it up quite like Gabrielle Union. The Bring It On alum and her family have been enjoying their holiday trip for the last several days, sharing some snapshots to the ‘Gram whenever they get the chance. Recently, Union posted a glamorous video of herself sporting a green bikini while exploring a waterfall, and we’re totally obsessed with her whole vibe.

In the video, which also features the audio for SZA’s song “SOS,” Union soaked up the water and every minute of her time in paradise. The You Got Anything Stronger author sported a teeny tiny green bikini and looked like a total goddess. She radiated confidence, and even got a bit cheeky by sticking her tongue out at the end of the video.

“If I stuck to the rivers and the lakes that I’m used to, I wouldn’t have made it this far,” she captioned the clip. Now, we’re going to go out on a limb with our theory on Union’s caption. We’d like to think the wise words were also a nod to one of the lyrics in TLC’s iconic song “Waterfalls.”

We’ve loved taking a look at all these snapshots from Union’s family vacation. She hasn’t been the only one living it up, either. In fact, her and husband Dwyane Wade’s adorable 4-year-old Kaavia James seems like she’s had a blast on this trip, too. Whether she’s exploring a waterfall, or taking a snap with her family, we’re loving this vacation energy Gabrielle Union’s showcased on Instagram, and we hope she carries it all the way through the year ahead.

