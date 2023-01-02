Donald Trump Is Finding It Harder to Get Media Coverage After News Outlets Reportedly Ignore His New Year’s Eve Party at Mar-a-Lago

It’s been an eventful few weeks for Donald Trump when it comes to tax returns, a faltering 2024 presidential campaign, and legal fights. From the looks of it, 2023 might not be his year either as the former president is reportedly struggling to get the media to cover his public appearances.

His annual New Year’s Eve party at Mar-a-Lago in prior years would bring out throngs of press, eager to film his every word. This year, a “media availability” invite was largely ignored by even the most conservative news outlets, according to Raw Story. However, the conservative video site, Rumble, did offer coverage of his appearance with Melania Trump, dressed in a sparkling silver gown, by his side. There were no microphones on Donald Trump, so the audio quality started poorly as he greeted the reporters with “Happy New Year. I hope you enjoy yourselves at Mar-a-Lago.”

Donald Trump's unsurprising behavior may have impacted Melania Trump's decision to invite First Lady, Dr. Jill Biden, to the White House. https://t.co/qLXqsGT5ID — SheKnows (@SheKnows) December 31, 2022

Once the audio situation was straightened out, he spoke about his wishes for the country in the new year and dodged a question on supporting a national ban on abortion. Melania held his hand throughout the short press conference (no swatting this time) and did not speak while her husband answered questions. With FOX and Newsman skipping this press opportunity for their formerly favorite politician speaks volumes as to where the Republican Party now stands with Donald Trump.

New York Times reporter Peter Baker told MSNBC that the former president’s New Year’s Eve press conference demonstrates “how desperate he is for attention at this point.” He added, via Raw Story. “I don’t think he has got the attention that he thought he would after announcing that he is running again. I think the attention, of course, has mostly been negative in the form of this Jan. 6 committee, his taxes being released, continued investigation by the Justice Department.” By trying “to change the subject” and “to get attention in a positive way,” Donald Trump is probably hoping Americans forget all of the negative headlines, but it seems that even his former favorite news networks have turned their attention elsewhere

Before you go, click here to see presidential families over the years.