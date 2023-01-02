Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Katie Lee Biegel

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Donald Trump Is Finding It Harder to Get Media Coverage After News Outlets Reportedly Ignore His New Year’s Eve Party at Mar-a-Lago

Kristyn Burtt
United States President Donald Trump returns to the White House after a day trip to Kenosha, Wisconsin where he visited Snap-on tools, in Washington, DC. 18 Apr 2017 Plus Icon
Donald Trump Kevin Dietsch/CNP/MEGA.
Donald Trump and Ivana Trump 1985 Photo By Adam Scull/PHOTOlink.net /MediaPunch /IPX
Ivana Trump and Donald J. Trump attend a party, hosted by Tiffany & Co. president Harry Platt, at the St. Regis Hotel in New York City on December 10, 1980.
Real estate tycoon Donald Trump and his wife Ivana are pictured aboard his giant yacht Trump Princess on the East River in New York City, July 1988. (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler)
Ivana Trump, wife of real estate tycoon Donald Trump, is pictured, April 1987. (AP Photo)
Donald & Ivana Trump’s Life in Photos: A Timeline of Their Marriage & Divorce 13 Images

It’s been an eventful few weeks for Donald Trump when it comes to tax returns, a faltering 2024 presidential campaign, and legal fights. From the looks of it, 2023 might not be his year either as the former president is reportedly struggling to get the media to cover his public appearances.

His annual New Year’s Eve party at Mar-a-Lago in prior years would bring out throngs of press, eager to film his every word. This year, a “media availability” invite was largely ignored by even the most conservative news outlets, according to Raw Story. However, the conservative video site, Rumble, did offer coverage of his appearance with Melania Trump, dressed in a sparkling silver gown, by his side. There were no microphones on Donald Trump, so the audio quality started poorly as he greeted the reporters with “Happy New Year. I hope you enjoy yourselves at Mar-a-Lago.”

Once the audio situation was straightened out, he spoke about his wishes for the country in the new year and dodged a question on supporting a national ban on abortion. Melania held his hand throughout the short press conference (no swatting this time) and did not speak while her husband answered questions. With FOX and Newsman skipping this press opportunity for their formerly favorite politician speaks volumes as to where the Republican Party now stands with Donald Trump.

New York Times reporter Peter Baker told MSNBC that the former president’s New Year’s Eve press conference demonstrates “how desperate he is for attention at this point.” He added, via Raw Story. “I don’t think he has got the attention that he thought he would after announcing that he is running again. I think the attention, of course, has mostly been negative in the form of this Jan. 6 committee, his taxes being released, continued investigation by the Justice Department.” By trying “to change the subject” and “to get attention in a positive way,” Donald Trump is probably hoping Americans forget all of the negative headlines, but it seems that even his former favorite news networks have turned their attention elsewhere

Before you go, click here to see presidential families over the years.

Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Malia Obama, Sasha Obama

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Entertainment

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad