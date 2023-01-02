Cher & Alexander Edwards Usher in the New Year With a Blissful PDA Snapshot Amid Engagement Rumors

Cher is living her best life right now with boyfriend Alexander “AE” Edwards as the dynamic duo spent a festive and romantic New Year’s Eve together. The 76-year-old pop-culture icon shared the sweetest snapshot of the two of them snuggling together as they rang in 2023.

Wearing a black-and-silver bodysuit with a pin-striped blazer, the “Believe” singer closed her eyes and smiled with utter joy as Edwards leaned in to kiss her on the cheek. She also made sure to flash that stunning diamond ring that might be an engagement ring or not. The dazzling jewelry wasn’t on her ring finger, but maybe it needs to get sized. She tweeted out the adorable photo with the caption, “Happy New Year Daddy.” Well, well, these two are having fun!

Happy New Year

Daddy pic.twitter.com/hkJLAlsPqU — Cher (@cher) January 1, 2023

Of course, there were a few internet trolls who only wanted to criticize her 40-year age gap with Edwards, but she didn’t want to hear any of that nonsense, especially in the new year. “This should Send you Haters to The Part in Wizzard of OZ…WHEN DOROTHY THREW WATER ON THE wicked Witch & Melted her,” she wrote along with a second loving image. It showed Cher and Edwards looking at each other with a smitten gaze as they tightly clasped hands.

This should Send you Haters to The Part in Wizzard of OZ…WHEN DOROTHY THREW WATER ON THE wicked Witch & Melted her. pic.twitter.com/VDqYtoNHAG — Cher (@cher) January 1, 2023

The couple was first spotted together in early November at Craig’s in West Hollywood — a hotspot where you go to announce, not hide, your romance. Since then, Cher has defended their love to anyone who thinks she is too old for Edwards. But, given how head over heels they look for each other, perhaps the naysayers will finally quiet down — Cher is in L-O-V-E.

