King Charles III Is Reportedly ‘Letting Events Take Their Course’ When It Comes to Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

There’s been a lot of drama concerning the royal family over the course of the last few weeks. Between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s six-episode Netflix docuseries, Harry’s forthcoming memoir Spare, and speculation regarding how Harry’s family is handling everything, all eyes have been on the House of Windsor. But King Charles III has a very simple strategy for handling all things concerning the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, according to one royal historian.

The royal family has kept pretty mum when it comes to how they feel about Harry and Meghan’s docuseries, and that might be part of King Charles’ plan. “What I think Charles is doing is actually playing a rather clever long game,” royal historian David Starkey said on GB News, via The Mirror. “He’s just letting events take their course, which I think is a very wise thing to do.”

It seems King Charles already knows what he's going to do when it comes to inviting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to his coronation in May 2023. https://t.co/CWAdGSltIU — SheKnows (@SheKnows) December 18, 2022

Indeed, the royal family’s mantras — “keep calm and carry on,” “never complain, never explain” — have seemingly been the guiding words for prominent members of the House of Windsor over the last few weeks. While there’s been plenty of speculation, and of course a few reports, regarding how the family feels about Harry and Meghan’s claims, no member has spoken out publicly. And it doesn’t look like that will change any time soon.

Despite the final batch of Harry & Meghan episodes hitting Netflix on Dec. 15, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex aren’t quite done sharing their story. Prince Harry’s memoir Spare is due out on Jan. 10, and his 60 Minutes interview is less than a week away. While the couple still has more of their story to share, we shouldn’t expect any public reaction from royal family.

Before you go, click here to find out which tell-all books expose major royal family secrets.

