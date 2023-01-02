Gwyneth Paltrow ‘Wrapped Up’ 2022 With the Sweetest Photos of Lookalike Daughter Apple Martin

Every time we see a snapshot of Gwyneth Paltrow and her daughter Apple Martin, we feel like we’re seeing double. The Goop founder and her 18-year-old daughter look more like twins than anything else these days. To close out 2022, Paltrow took to Instagram and shared a series of snapshots with her family, and these photos prove Apple is totally her mom’s exact lookalike.

In the photos, which you can check out below, Paltrow posted some selfies with her family and a snapshot with her daughter soaking up the sun. In the first photo, Paltrow posed with her 18-year-old daughter and 16-year-old son Moses, both of whom she shares with former husband Chris Martin. (By the way, can we talk about how much Moses looks like his dad?!) The next snapshot was a sweet photo of Paltrow with her kids and her famous mom Blythe Danner.

The last picture featured Paltrow in a black bikini and Apple in a white two-piece basking in the sunshine. Not a bad way to enjoy the last few days of 2022, right? “Wrapped up 2022 with a lot of ❤️ and a little bit of 🌊,” Paltrow captioned the end-of-year photo dump.

We love catching a glimpse of these family moments from Paltrow. The Shakespeare in Love Oscar-winner doesn’t always share snapshots like this to her ‘Gram, but when she does, we just can’t get over how much her daughter looks like her. Now that 2023 is officially here, we’re just excited to see what she’ll share in the new year.

