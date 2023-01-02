Heidi Klum & Husband Tom Kaulitz Celebrate the New Year From a Hot Tub in This Steamy New Photo

It looks like 2023 is already heating up thanks to Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz. The couple looked super loved up in their latest Instagram photo together; but then again, when don’t they? This time around, Klum and Kaultiz cozied up in a hot tub, rang in the new year with a kiss, and said “yes” to all the possibilities 2023 has to offer.

In the snapshot, which you can see below, Klum and Kaulitz are photographed from the back sharing a smooch on New Year’s Eve. The pair wore matching gold party hats and looked so in love. Kaulitz could hardly keep his hands off his stunning wife. Klum captioned the intimate snapshot “YES,” adding some cute emojis and “2023.”

As far as we can tell, the holidays at the Klum-Kaulitz residence were full of love. Over the course of the last few weeks, Klum shared a slew of snapshots and videos of her family’s festive celebrations. She even posted a cheeky video featuring her unique approach to wrapping her gift for her husband. (Spoiler alert: she wrapped herself up in holiday gift wrap and nearly rolled herself under the tree!)

Klum and Kaulitz always tend to pack on the PDA when it comes to their social media content. Even more than three years after tying the knot, these two are just as smitten as ever. We’re sure 2023 will be full of even more adorable, intimate snapshots of these two lovebirds on the ‘Gram.

Before you go, click here to see all the celebrities who are dating or married to older women.

