Meghan Markle’s Resurfaced 2016 New Year’s Resolution Has Fans Believing She Truly Manifested Her Royal Romance

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Some swear they’ll lose those few pounds, and some work diligently to increase their water intake. From being more grateful to trying new things, people put a lot of stock into their New Year’s Resolutions — including Meghan Markle.

As we all know, before Meghan Markle became the Duchess of Sussex, she was one of the stars of Suits, working to better herself every day and tackling new projects. (To be fair, she’s still doing that, but with a lot more eyes on her than before!) Back in 2016, Meghan had a blog where she would share her life details with her fans daily, including what her New Year’s resolution was for 2016. While she had some basic ones like “stop biting her nails,” “stop swearing,” and “re-learning French,” she had another one that caught a lot of people’s eyes — she said she was going to “leave room for magic!”

Meghan added the advice she learned from her former co-star Gina Torres, saying, “She stopped me, ‘Meg, I will just say one thing. Make sure you leave room for magic.’ And that is my point. My New Year’s resolution is to leave room for magic.”

She added, “To make my plans, and be okay if they sometimes break. To set my goals, but to be open to change. To let the magic know that there is an open door policy with me in 2016 and that it is always welcome to join the party.”

And within a few months, she met her future husband Prince Harry. As they say, the rest is history and this resurfaced clip has people convinced Meghan truly manifester her royal fairytale romance and new life. People are also wondering, is magic real, or is Meghan really that powerful? Either way, it seems she definitely resolved her 2016 resolution.

Meghan: A Hollywood Princess by Andrew Morton

Image: Grand Central Publishing Grand Central Publishing.

Related story Meghan Markle Reportedly Adores This ‘Magical’ $11 Drugstore Product From a Nicole Kidman-Approved Brand

When Meghan Markle officially joined the royal family in 2018, the world was captivated by the Hollywood starlet who’d won the heart of Prince Harry. But there’s so much more to Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex than meets the eye. Andrew Morton takes longtime royal fans all the way back to Meghan’s humble beginnings growing up in The Valley of Los Angeles, working her way through Hollywood, and surging to prominence on the series Suits. Learn more about what’s made the resilient woman the royal she is today, and get a sense of how Meghan’s past has informed her present and future.

Meghan: A Hollywood Princess $7.25 on Amazon.com Buy now

Click here to see Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s complete relationship timeline.

