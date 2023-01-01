Sofía Vergara Is Starting 2023 By Rocking an Ornate Swimsuit That Shows Off Her Long Legs & Killer Curves

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Did anyone really think Sofía Vergara wouldn’t start 2023 with a sizzling, confident swimsuit mirror selfie? C’mon, she knows she’s a glowing goddess, and she’s already making sure 2023 will be no different from her other record-breaking, head-turning years as an A-lister.

On Jan 1, the Modern Family alum shared a gorgeous, mystifying mirror selfie to her Instagram story with the caption, “All Dolce to Start the Year! @dolcegabbana.”

Sofía Vergara’s IG story.

In the snapshot, we see Vergara showing off her killer curves and smooth skin in a Dolce & Gabbana Majolica-print racing swimsuit (which she also has the matching Majolica-print terrycloth beach towel behind her!) Along with the form-fitting swimsuit, Vergara has a gorgeous white manicure and has her highlighted hair down in loose waves.

Vergara has been updating fans left and right about her tropical getaway with her husband Joe Manganiello, from PDA-filled pics to showstopping swimsuit selfies! Even in the dead of winter for a lot of us, Vergara always finds herself looking like a confident queen in some type of swimsuit.

The Sofia Vergara Intimates founder got her start in modeling at only 17 years old when she was discovered on a beach in her home country of Colombia. After modeling for a few years (and later posting a bunch of the swimsuit pics later on her Instagram for Throwback Thursdays), she switched to acting and business, becoming one of the highest-paid actresses for multiple years in a row and a modern-day beauty icon.

Speaking of which, in a previous, rare interview, Vergara talked to Home Business Magazine about her beauty icon status “Well, it’s great that at this age I’m still considered a beauty icon because you know after you start feeling time goes by, things change,” she said. So of course, I love it, I think it’s great that I’m showing a little bit more of the Latin looks all over the world, I’m showing a little bit of my ethnicity off.”

