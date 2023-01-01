Brittany Mahomes’ Compilation Video Shows How Much She & Patrick Have Grown Together Since HS

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes have been together since they were basically children, and now, they have two children of their own. Truly, they’re a fairytale romance in real life, and Brittany’s video to end 2022 only proves that fact further.

On Dec 31, 2022, Brittany uploaded a simple yet touching compilation video of her and Patrick from the first year they were together in high school to their wedding. She posted it with Morgan Wallen’s “Chasin’ You” in the background and the caption, “Entering 2023, still chasing you….& two kiddos😂🤍.”

In the first photo of the compilation video, we see Brittany and Patrick looking so in love, and ethereal on their wedding day earlier in 2022. In the picturesque photo, we see Brittany in a cutout white wedding dress, with a long train, staring lovingly at Patrick, who looks as handsome as can be in a gray suit and mint tie.

Then, in the second photo, we get a glimpse of their beginnings as a couple. In the second photo, we see Brittany and Patrick as teenagers in their school uniforms, with Brittany in braces and the iconic blue eyeshadow we all rocked when we were younger.

The Mahomes have been together since high school, meeting when Patrick was in 10th grade and a baseball pitcher and she a cheerleader. They dated all throughout high school, going long-distance for awhile while they attended different colleges.

Brittany told Today about when they went long-distance for college. “He ended up going to Texas Tech, and that’s when it really hit me, ‘Oh sh-t, he might go play professional football,” she said. “It was surreal to see him living his dream, and seeing him grow as an athlete and as a man, in general, was just amazing.”

They married back on March 12, 2022, in an elaborate ceremony in Hawaii (the one she posted a pic from in the video!) They share one daughter (who’s a fashionista-in-the-making) named Sterling Skye and welcomed a son named Patrick “Bronze,” in Dec 2022.

