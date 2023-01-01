Carmen Electra Shows She’s ‘Ready’ for 2023 As She Turns Heads in This Tiny Black Lingerie Set

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Carmen Electra is both ending 2022, and starting 2023, in her own, iconic way: by showing off her killer curves in a showstopping lingerie photoshoot.

On Dec 31, 2022, the Baywatch alum shared a steamy snapshot of herself that’s making all of her fans flustered. She posted the photo with the caption, “are you ready? #2023 🥂✨#linkinbio.” (And by the looks of this photo, she’s definitely ready to make 2023 her most confident, empowering year yet!)

You can see the photo HERE!

In the sexy snapshot, Electra shows off nearly every inch of her toned, glowing skin, while channeling her Baywatch days with a euphoric look on her face. She’s rocking a chainlink, edgy black lingerie set, pairing it with dangle silver drop earrings and a white manicure.

For the showstopping photo, her dark hair is blowing in the wind, and she kept her makeup look subtle but playful with pink eyeshadow, lashes, and a gorgeous lip gloss.

Throughout the year, since Electra joined OnlyFans in early 2022, she’s been turning up the heat time and time again with her head-turning photoshoots. From nearly-nude pics to joyfully prancing around in tiny lingerie looks, Electra knows how to show off her confident spirit.

In a recent interview with Vulkan, Electra how she’s focusing on her lucrative OnlyFans side hustle, and how it’s boosted her confidence. “I’m exploring the world of OnlyFans. I made it to the top 1 [percent], which I’m grateful for. The freedom I have is exciting,” she said. “I shoot with my friends when we’re just hanging out at my place and it’s such a fun project. To the Vulkaners, be confident in your body and passionate about everything you do!”

