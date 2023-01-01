Andie MacDowell’s Daughter Rainey Qualley Confidently Freed the Nipple in These Mystifying Mirror Selfies

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Andie MacDowell’s daughters Margaret Qualley and Rainey Qualley are slowly but surely making their names in Hollywood. And older sister Rainey is making sure all eyes are on her in this showstopping and stunning photo series!

On Dec 21, 2022, Rainey posted a series of photos that left her fans absolutely wild, posting the mirror selfies with the caption, “@lermitagebh in robes.”

In the first photo, we see her looking drop-dead gorgeous as she shows off her toned, glowing physique in a red lingerie set underneath a plush white robe, giving the camera her signature smolder. We then get a rosy-cheeked photo of her lying on the bed in the same robe, followed by a snapshot of her wearing the same-high-slit robe, along with pics of her monogrammed pillow and the gorgeous sunset.

Then, the “Love Me Like You Hate Me” singer then posted a series of photos of herself rocking a super-sheer white bodysuit, showing off both her toned body and freeing the nipple. The model then ends the photo set with a dreamy selfie of her next to white curtains.

Rainey isn’t afraid to show some skin, whether it comes to impromptu hotel photoshoots or on set for Nasty Gal.

Rainey has been in the spotlight since 2012, ever since she was Miss Golden Globes that year, and later appeared opposite her mother in the movie Mighty Fine. Along with acting in a few minor roles, Rainey is dedicated to modeling for luxury brands and creating moody music under the name Rainsford.

Speaking of luxury brands, back in 2021, Andie and Rainey sat down with Vogue to talk about one another. And along with everything else, Rainey is a fashionista like her mom, noting that her mama is a big fashion inspiration for her. “I’ve definitely been inspired by my mother’s taste, and in some ways, we’re drawn to similar clothes, architecture, and art,” she said.

