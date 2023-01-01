Prince Harry’s Upcoming Memoir Will Allegedly Target These Two Members of the Royal Family More Than Anyone Else

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

As soon as people got word that Prince Harry was releasing a memoir, everyone started to let their minds wander. With the long-awaited book coming in only nine days, everyone is wondering: “What are we in for? What the heck is going to come out from this?” People have been dead set on the fact that Spare will rip his father King Charles III to shreds, but an insider says that’s surprisingly not the case. Apparently, along with discussing the trauma of losing his mother Princess Diana at such a young age, Harry’s book has these two members of the British Royal Family getting the brunt of his criticism: Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Insiders told the Sunday Times, per NY Post, that William and Kate get a lot more brutal descriptions than they expected, saying, “Generally, I think the book [will be] worse for them than the royal family is expecting. Everything is laid bare. Charles comes out of it better than I had expected, but it’s tough on William, in particular, and even Kate gets a bit of a broadside. There are these minute details, and a description of the fight between the brothers.”

On top of that, many are hoping Harry and William can reconcile, even after the Netflix docuseries, this memoir, and Meghan Markle’s alleged upcoming memoir in the works. But royal insiders who’ve already read the book know one thing for sure, these two will probably never reconcile after Spare comes out.

“I personally can’t see how Harry and William will be able to reconcile after this,” they said.

Spare by Prince Harry

A common phrase with the British Royal Family is that you want “an heir, and a spare,” meaning you have secured the bloodline with an heir — and just in case something happens to the heir, you have a spare. And that’s exactly what Prince Harry was known as his entire time with the British Royal Family. After years of waiting, people are finally going to get to know an even closer, more vulnerable look at Prince Harry and his struggles. From losing his mother Princess Diana so suddenly and tragically, to how his life would play out afterward, Harry is baring it all for his memoir Spare.

