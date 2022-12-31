Jonathan Scott’s Heartwarming 2022 Recap Video Features a Super-Rare Smooch Clip with Zooey Deschanel 

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Jonathan Scott has had an amazing year, between all the star-studded home renovation collaborations and his traveling escapades with his girlfriend Zooey Deschanel. On Dec 30, Scott uploaded a compilation video of his 2022 wrapped up, with the caption, “My 2022 🎥👬🏻🛠✈️🍦 🇮🇹 🥰 #2022recap #My2022.”

Throughout the video, we see Scott having the time of his life while working and goofing off during his home renovations, with his twin brother Drew and his parents making appearances here and there. We see him rocking that iconic purple suit, eating ice cream, and laughing with Drew, which all leads up to the last, incredibly heartwarming clip.

While the It Takes Two author and Deschanel cozy up to one another in nearly every snapshot, he posted a super-rare video of the two kissing on their trip to Italy for the Venice Film Festival. Cue everyone awwing over the rare PDA moment!

Jonathan and Deschanel started dating in 2020 after meeting during an episode of Carpool Karaoke: The Series. Since then, they’ve been traveling the world, gushing about each other in interviews, most recently with Deschanel calling him an “amazing stepdad” to her kids Elsie Otte, 7, and Charlie Wolf, 5.

Along with that, they never fail to tell the world how happy and in love the pair are. Back in June 2021, Deschanel told HollywoodLife how supported she feels with Scott, saying, “We’re just very supportive. He’s just so nice and so kind. I always feel that he’s really there for me, and it just makes me want to always reciprocate that, and I’m very appreciative. He’s a wonderful person.”

