Jennifer Lopez Leaves Little to the Imagination in This Sensational Nude Photo for JLO Beauty

Jennifer Lopez is ending this whirlwind year with a bang: specifically by making fans go crazy with a shocking, stunning nude photo for her brand JLO Beauty.

On Dec 30, Lopez teased fans with not only a sensational, nude snapshot for her brand, but she also launched a surprising two new products for her brand JLO Beauty. She posted the video with the caption, “When #JLoBody launched in July with the drop of Booty Balm, we promised you that was just the beginning. Today, I’m so proud to introduce the two newest additions to your @JLoBeauty body care routine —✨ Tighten + Tease Ultimate Body Serum: a highly efficacious body serum that gently resurfaces for a more radiant, brighter-looking appearance. I use this daily on my legs, arms, chest and stomach area. ✨ Smooth + Seduce Hydrating Body Cream: high-performance formula proven to provide immediate hydration while helping reduce the appearance of skin dimpling and loss of firmness for a more contoured silhouette. This cream is ultra-luxe and so hydrating that I use it twice a day to show my body some love.”

The Marry Me star added, “This Body Serum and Body Cream boost my all over glow AND my confidence. Try my NEW daily essentials exclusively @Sephora and JLoBeauty.com 🤍”

Throughout the video, she shows fans the new products she credits to be a big part of her self-care routine to give herself that iconic confidence. But people are also losing it over the cover photo she chose for when you click on the video, which is a completely nude snapshot of her. In the photo, we see Lopez giving the camera a playful smirk as she covers her breasts with her toned arms, showing off nearly every inch of her glowing skin!

But that’s not the only photo driving fans wild, because she also posted another snapshot of her showing off her physique in a small white lingerie set. Lopez posted that photo with the caption, “For @JLo, it’s all about feeling confident in the skin you’re in. Our #JLoBody collection now has three skin staples that deliver visible results and LIMITLESS CONFIDENCE —✨ Tighten + Tease™ Ultimate Body Serum ✨ Smooth + Seduce™ Hydrating Body Cream ✨ Firm + Flaunt™ Targeted Booty Balm.” Related story Jennifer Lopez’s Secret for Refreshed Eyes is This Fast-Acting & Long-Lasting $20 Drugstore Product With Over 50,000 Reviews

You can see the photo HERE!

Now, Lopez has been dreaming of this skincare line for over two decades, with it finally hitting the shelves on New Year’s Day 2021. And she created this brand all in the name of bringing confidence for other women, something she lacked for a while growing up.

She said in a recent interview that her mother and grandmother helped her boost her confidence growing up. “My mom and my grandmother were the ones who drilled into me, ‘This is how we are, and this is what’s beautiful.’ Being curvy or not being 6-feet tall was never a bad thing; it was actually something that was celebrated,” she said. “And so, later on, when I brought that in front of the world, I wasn’t really trying to send a message. I was just being myself.”

