Mandy Moore Proves She’s an IRL Disney Princess as She Twirls in This Fiery & Enchanting Gown

Now, Mandy Moore is already a Disney princess in our eyes (especially after she voices Rapunzel in the beloved Disney flick Tangled), but these new photos she posted solidify that she’s an in-real-life Disney princess — and we’re obsessed!

On Dec 30, Moore shared a series of photos with the caption, “When your friends at @rodarte send you a beautiful dress in this color, you must document it. 💃.”

Disney princess of dancing emoji? Either way, Moore rocked this Rodarte Red Silk Satin Gown With Sequin Detail, and we definitely want to see her in more sparkling red gowns ASAP. In the photos, we see Moore rocking the red gown (proving red is her color), as she smolders with her freshly chopping brunette bob and red-hued makeup. Along with her iconic smolder, we get snapshots of her twirling around in the designer gown, smiling from ear to ear.

Truly, she looks breathtaking!

The Real Life singer’s style evolution has been a steady transition from bubblegum teen princess to daring, bold style icon. Despite rocking so many 1990s and 2000s trends in the past, Moore revealed to POPSUGAR that she plans on never revisiting a few of those trends, keeping up her now colorful and bold looks.

“I’m not into fanny packs. I’m not into those tiny sunglasses. There’s a lot of the ’90s trends outside of the mood watch that I’m not going to be participating in,” she said. “But I applaud people who have the balls to wear bike shorts. Good for them. It’s just probably not going to be me.”

