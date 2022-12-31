Royal Insiders Give Insight into a Big, Tear-Filled Event That Reportedly Led to Prince William & Kate Middleton’s 2007 Split

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Remember when Prince William and Kate Middleton broke up in 2007, and everyone was beyond confused about what had happened? Was it the nonstop media circus? The rumors? Cold feet? Everyone was scratching their heads, wondering, “What the heck led to this?” Now, this breakup feels like a century ago, with the pair looking as happy as ever with their three children, but royal insiders gave a clue into a big event that many believe led to their 2007 split only months later.

In the resurfaced 2011 book The Making of a Royal Romance, author Katie Nicholl claims that royal insiders gave her the inside scoop on one of Will and Kate’s biggest fights before they were wed. Rewind to over 15 years ago on New Year’s Eve 2006, where William allegedly left Kate in “floods of tears” over him changing their plans last minute. It’s said they were originally supposed to ring in the new year together with her family, but he pulled out at the last minute.

“William had been having second thoughts and sat down with his father and his grandmother to have a frank discussion about his future with Kate. Both advised him not to hurry into anything,” Nicholl said.

Just months after this incident, the pair split up In April 2007, with many speculating this tear-filled event was the first in a snowball of events that led to their lowest point as a couple. This led to William breaking up with Kate over the phone while she was at work.

During their breakup, William was linked to multiple high-profile women, making people think the two would never get back together. However, they reconciled later (and later noting the breakup helped them both as individuals and as a couple) and wed four years later, in 2011.

The reason this book has been back in circulation is because of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s docuseries Meghan & Harry, where Meghan alleged that William and Kate were both “formal” behind closed doors, leading fans to want to know more about the Prince and Princess of Wales’ story.

