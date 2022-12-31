Sofía Vergara Turned Heads in This Curve-Hugging & Hypnotic White Swimsuit

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Sofía Vergara is ending this year in the most Vergara fashion possible, with a sexy, showstopping swimsuit photo! On Dec 30, Vergara posted a sizzling snapshot of herself on her tropical getaway with the caption, “Los dias son muy cortos aqui🐟.”

In the selfie, we see Vergara showing off her killer curves in a form-fitting, and sleek white one-piece bathing suit, along with rocking her iconic smokey-eyed smolder. She has her summer locks flowing down freely as she shows off her toned physique in this heart-eye-emoji-inducing selfie!

Like always, whether it be a recent snapshot or a throwback one from her early modeling days, fans can’t get enough of Vergara’s swimsuit selfies!

After being discovered on a beach in Colombia in her late teens, Vergara became a star with her swimsuit modeling career. However, she quickly transitioned into acting, soon starring in the hit show Modern Family, and making a name for herself in the business world with her intimates collection. Vergara’s got it all: brains, beauty, and a killer business portfolio.

However, in an archived interview with InStyle, she revealed that even though she wasn’t always super confident, but over time, she found ways to feel her most beautiful. She said, “What’s most important is how you feel on the inside. And I feel beautiful when I’m with my husband and my family and friends. Don’t get me wrong: I can assure you, during those moments, I’ll have some makeup on—and probably high heels.”

