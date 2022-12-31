Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Looks As Sexy As Ever in This Cheeky Shot That Shows Off Her Toned Booty & Mile-Long Legs

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

As one of the biggest supermodels on the planet right now, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is an expert at turning heads, and these new selfies on her Instagram story prove she’s not stopping that any time soon!

On Dec 30, Huntington-Whiteley shared a series of photos to round out the 2022 year, adding snapshots of her two children Jack and Isabella, along with some cheeky belfies (botty selfies!) She turned heads with some of her showstopping mirror selfies, and in true Huntington-Whitely fashion, she posted them without a caption, because, let’s face it, these speak for themselves.

See the photos from her Instagram story below!

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s IG story.

In the first photo, we see Huntington-Whiteley looking drop-dead gorgeous as she rocks a fuzzy black sweater, which she paired with black underwear and ornate tights. Along with her insanely chic outfit, she’s posing in front of a super-chic bedroom set-up we’re totally saving for some new-year bedroom renovations!

Then in the next snapshot, we get the belfie! She’s posing in the same ensemble and room, but this time, showing off her toned booty and mile-long legs for everyone to marvel at!

Over the years, the British supermodel has become a household name thanks to her iconic old Hollywood-esque beauty, killer modeling gigs, and ethereal makeup company ROSE INC. In a previous interview with #legend, the former Victoria's Secret model discussed what beauty means to her, saying, "I think we all know beauty really starts from the inside."

She added, “Therefore, it’s really just a state of being and the person that you choose to reflect into the world. To me, it means warmth, humility, love, and just being a caring, loving individual.”

