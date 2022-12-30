Sofia Vergara Looks All Loved Up With Joe Manganiello in a Cozy Snapshot From Their Tropical Vacation

From the looks of it, Sofia Vergara’s holiday vacation is going swimmingly — it’s a tropical place, it’s the holidays, and her husband, Joe Manganiello, just celebrated his 46th birthday. The couple looks like they are enjoying every moment together — and their latest Instagram snapshot shows just how close they are.

The 50-year-old actress snuggled romantically into her husband’s lap and leaned her head into his as he wrapped his strong arms around her waist tightly and didn’t let go. She gently placed her hand on his ripped bicep as they both serenely gazed at the camera — this is the sign of a happy couple. Vergara captioned the post in Spanish, “Esperando el año nuevo,” which translates to “waiting for the new year.”

Manganiello always has the sweetest things to say about his wife and how much he loves her. “The biggest adjustment in marriage? Coming to grips with the idea that someone who is not related to you could possibly love you that much. She was it for me,” he revealed to Cigar Aficionado. “People say things like, ‘Marriage and relationships are work.’ But it’s not. Life is hard. Having somebody to help you deal with it is the greatest thing that ever happened.”

An insider also shared with In Touch (via Closer) the secret to the couple’s success, revealing that Manganiello allows Vergara’s “big personality” to shine. “Joe doesn’t need attention, but she always makes him feel special,” they said. It’s an incredibly hard thing to do, especially when they are both in the spotlight with their Hollywood careers, but the former True Blood star obviously feels very lucky to have someone like Vergara to share his life with.

Before you go, click here to see the longest celebrity marriages.