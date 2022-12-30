Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade Look So in Love in This Snapshot From Their Tropical Getaway

When it comes to loved up, cute content on the ‘Gram, very few couples are doing it quite like Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade. This duo always tends to outdo themselves when they post sweet snapshots of their life together with their family. But recently, they really made us swoon with one of the most romantic photos from their recent holiday getaway.

In the picture, which you can see below, Wade and Union gaze at each other with all of the love in the world, all the while looking so fashionable in their bright, bold outfits — dare we say, they’re even matching a bit? The photo was perfectly framed by the setting sun just beyond the glittering water in Maui. What followed in the carousel post was a cute, candid photo of the couple, who’ve been married for more than eight years, and their precious 4-year-old, Kaavia James.

All right, here’s where things get a little bit trippy. Other photos included in the photo dump featured one person we didn’t expect to see by any means — Quinta Brunson of Abbott Elementary fame! Yes, the Emmy winner made an appearance in one of the last photos, and Union made sure to tease her cameo in the caption to the post. “Been better together…Swipe Through for [Abbott Elementary] Season 3 spoilers,” Union captioned the post.

Now, Abbott Elementary season 2 is currently airing on ABC. But after seeing this post, we’re pretty much all in on the Union-Wade family making a special appearance on the Emmy-winning sitcom in the third season. Who else could make it happen but Quinta Brunson herself! Well, whether that dream comes to fruition or not, at least we’ll have these sweet photos from Union’s ‘Gram to look back on.

