Sarah Michelle Gellar Shows Off Her Fit Physique by Rocking a Cute Black Crop on Her Tropical Vacation

Sarah Michelle Gellar is giving us major fashion vibes for her holiday vacation — and we love it. First, she gave us her Barbie-pink swimsuit look, and now she’s offering up a crop-top moment.

The 45-year-old actress used her hotel balcony to show off her latest ensemble (and who wouldn’t with those palm trees and sandy beach as a backdrop). (See the photo HERE.) Gellar wore a pair of high-waisted, cream-colored pants with a wide leg and paired it with a cute, black crop top. The outfit showed off her athletic shape and it was the perfect ensemble for a casual night out on the town. The Wolf Pack star paired the neutral-toned look with a pair of gold hoops, two gold chains, and a sleek ponytail after a day in the sun.

Gellar even wrote a humorous caption to her chic outfit, “First New Year’s resolution 2023- only wear pants that make me look much taller than I am. (So expect to see A LOT of me in these).” The five-foot, four-inch star may feel like she’s petite, but the design of the pants gives her mile-long legs. We can’t wait to see how she styles them next time.

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress is embracing her inner fashionista after two years of dressing from the waist up for Zoom interviews. “I did change from my daytime pajamas to nighttime pajamas, because I felt like I needed to set a good example for my kids,” she told Vogue in 2020. “I realized that not washing my hair or putting in any effort was affecting how I felt about myself, and what I was putting out there for my family. I was like, it’s time I start putting myself back together.” Pajamas or a crop top, Gellar is always a timeless style icon.

