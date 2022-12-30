Kelly Ripa Shares Cheeky Throwback in Black Bodysuit With Husband Mark Consuelos

Let’s be honest here, Kelly Ripa and her husband Mark Consuelos are one of Hollywood’s hottest couples. From their toned physiques to the way they treat each other, we just can’t get enough of them. Knowing quite well how much the world is fond of them, the Live with Kelly and Ryan host gave us all a new year’s gift with a cheeky throwback picture.

On Instagram, Ripa posted a picture of herself from behind wearing a cheeky black swimsuit. In the back is Consuelos showing off his sharp side profile in a black t-shirt and matching swimming trucks. In the background of the shot is a movie star-worthy infinity pool and a picturesque sunny day.

“#tbt 2020 Threw backside and had a cheeky new year🎄🎉🌴#throwbackthursday,” Ripa wrote in the caption.

Prior to the sexy throwback pic, Ripa posted photos of her family during Christmas together. Ripa and Consuelos share three kids together, Michael, 24, Joaquin, 19, and Lola Consuelos, 21. In the picture, the family of five (and their dogs!) is all smiles in their festive attire with a large Christmas tree in the back.

“Merry Christmas ♥️ the Consuelos family (dogs lasted for one photo, kids for two),” Ripa captioned the gallery. Whether it’s a wholesome family photo, or a cheeky couples one, we just love keeping up with them!

