Ciara Busted a Move in a Tight Bodysuit & Furry Boots During Winter Wonderland Vacation

It’s winter vacation time! While some celebrities head straight for the beach, Ciara opted for the ski slopes this holiday season — although she took full advantage of the sunshine this year.

The 37-year-old singing sensation sported a form-fitting black bodysuit that cinched at her waist paired it with a brown crop jacket to keep her cozy in the cold. Her toned long legs were bare except for the fur-lined boots that she stomped in the snow with. Dancing to an original sound, Ciara looked joyous celebrating in the gorgeous landscape. There’s nothing better than a good workout in the chilly temperatures (and a cute winter hat) to keep her warm. She captioned her TikTok video, “When ya cold just put some pressure on it.”

@ciara When ya cold just put some pressure on it❄️ ♬ original sound – Ciara

Ciara is keeping busy this holiday season, she is also hosting Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve from Disneyland, which is the first time ABC has ever used the location for the holiday. (Spoiler alert, the West Coast locations are always pre-taped.) “I am super excited. Disneyland’s actually one of my favorite places on earth. So when I heard that I’ll be doing this party, I was over the moon,” she shared with People. “The little girl inside of me definitely came out.”

That mean her winter vacation will continue, and she can watch the special from the comfort of her ski chalet. And perhaps she will bust out a few of those smooth dance moves when the ball drops and 2023 begins.

