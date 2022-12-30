Donald Trump Threatens ‘Horrible Things’ After the Release of His Tax Returns

Donald Trump isn’t too pleased that his tax returns from 2015 to 2020 were released to the public on Friday, but his response is an eye-opening revelation to his lack of understanding that all presidents (no matter which party they belong to) are not above the law. The former president’s business strategies are already being called into question, and the IRS may be looking into the loans he provided for Ivanka, Eric, and Donald Jr., so he made sure his voice was heard in a forceful statement.

“The Democrats should have never done it, the supreme court should have never approved it, and it’s going to lead to horrible things for so many people,” he wrote in the statement. “The great USA divide will now grow far worse. The radical, left Democrats have weaponized everything, but remember, that is a dangerous two-way street!” It’s almost as if he’s trying to incite his followers similar to Jan. 6, 2021. There have been consequences for him and those who participated in that day, and it’s really something the country doesn’t want to repeat.

What he’s failing to see is that he received some type of preferential treatment from the IRS because he did not receive the mandatory audit of his taxes in the first two years of office. Joe Biden’s taxes were audited in 2020 and 2021 — and all presidents moving forward should be handled in that same manner. Richard Neal, the Democratic chairman of the ways and means committee, shared in a statement last week, “A president is no ordinary taxpayer. They hold power and influence, unlike any other American. And with great power comes even greater responsibility.” He also chided the IRS for failing to “expand the mandatory audit program to account for the complex nature of the former president’s financial situation.”

Donald Trump will only see the actions of the committee as a “witch hunt” and he only has time for praising himself. “The ‘Trump’ tax returns once again show how proudly successful I have been and how I have been able to use depreciation and various other tax deductions as an incentive for creating thousands of jobs and magnificent structures and enterprises,” he summed up in the statement. If he wants to be president again, Donald Trump will need to learn that his taxes are going to have to be an open book.

