Eva Mendes Debuted Her New Fiery Red Hairdo in a Stunning Selfie

We’re always here for it when a celeb updates their style or tries something new. But Eva Mendes seriously wowed us with her brand new red ‘do. The actress and mom of two took to Instagram just a few days ago and shared her new look with a gorgeous selfie, and we’re kind of obsessed.

In the stunning snapshot, Mendes looks off into the distance while streaks of her red hair cascade down the side of her face. The lighting in the photo is so on point too, highlighting every strand of Mendes’ new fiery look. “Mira esto! I went red,” The Place Beyond the Pines star captioned the post.

Mendes has always struck us as a woman who embraces change. Whether that’s in her life (btw, she may or may not have let slip that she and long-time partner Ryan Golsing officially tied the knot), or in her eclectic style. This is totally a new look we can get behind, and Mendes may be ahead of the curve when it comes to a recent hair style trend.

It feels like red hair is all the rage right now. Ava Phillippe also debuted her red-orange ‘do just a few weeks ago. Is this the new hair trend heading into 2023? We’ll have to see, but we’re loving this look on Mendes.

