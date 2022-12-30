Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Katie Lee Biegel

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

King Charles III Reportedly Rewarded Prince Andrew for Being ‘Intensely Loyal’ to the Royal Family With Christmas Day Sandringham Appearance

Kristyn Burtt
Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales attend a Service of Thanksgiving to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's Diamond Jubilee at St Paul's Cathedral on June 5, 2012 in London, England. Plus Icon
Prince Andrew, King Charles III Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images.
Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales proceeds through the Royal Gallery during the State Opening of Parliament at the Houses of Parliament, in London, on May 10, 2022. - The 96-year-old monarch, who usually presides over the pomp-filled event and reads out her government's legislative programme from a gilded throne in the House of Lords, will skip the annual showpiece on her doctors' advice. (Photo by HANNAH MCKAY / POOL / AFP) (Photo by HANNAH MCKAY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - SEPTEMBER 19: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Prince Charles, Prince of Wales watches a Spitfire and Hurricane fly-past from the balcony of Church House after attending the Battle of Britain 81st Anniversary Service of Thanksgiving and Rededication at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - DECEMBER 06: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Camilla, Queen Consort arrives at the annual Reception for Members of the Diplomatic Corps at Buckingham Palace on December 6, 2022 in London, England. This year's Reception for the Diplomatic Corp is the first hosted by King Charles III and the first since 2019 following a two year hiatus due to the COIVD-19 pandemic. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
The Collegiate Church of St Peter at Westminster, which is almost always referred to popularly and informally as Westminster Abbey, is a large, mainly Gothic church, in Westminster, London, just to the west of the Palace of Westminster. It is the traditional place of coronation and burial site for English, later British and later still (and currently) monarchs of the Commonwealth Realms.
Every Single Detail We Know About King Charles III’s Coronation So Far 12 Images

When it comes to Prince Andrew’s situation in the royal family, things are very complicated with King Charles III’s decision making. He reportedly banished the Duke of York from Buckingham Palace as a working address, but he didn’t exile him from the annual Christmas walk at Sandringham — and it’s sending a lot of mixed messages to the public.

Let’s not forget that he settled his civil case with Virginia Roberts Giuffre this year after she accused him of raping her while she was underage. Reportedly, Charles and Queen Elizabeth II bailed him out of that horrific situation by paying his settlement because he no longer had a job. Yet he was still rewarded with a PR opportunity by being allowed to join the family and interact with a few well-wishers in the crowd on Christmas Day. A royal insider called it “a magnanimous gesture by the king” to The Daily Beast after being banned in 2019 and 2021 (there was no service or walk during the 2020 holidays due to the pandemic).

In one way, Charles is honoring his mother’s wishes in how she decided to handle Andrew’s alleged sordid association with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. “Andrew is no longer part of the institution, but he is part of the family. His mother made that very clear,” the source added. Yet, what makes the king’s Sandringham decision even stranger is that “Charles has never been close to Andrew,” so making some concessions on his younger brother’s punishment is odd. However, the insider seems to think he knows why Charles is making these conflicting moves: family loyalty.

In an era where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are sharing how the palace operates, Andrew has stayed absolutely quiet. “He has done what he has been asked to do in terms of keeping a low profile. For all his other faults, [Andrew] been intensely loyal to the institution,” the source noted. They then took a dig at the Sussexes adding, “[Andrew] hasn’t sold out the family secrets to the highest bidder.” Well, there you have it, it appears that silence is golden in the royal family, no matter how awful your alleged misdeeds actually are.

Before you go, click here to see the 100 best photos of the royal family from the past 20 years.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Entertainment

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad