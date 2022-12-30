King Charles III Reportedly Rewarded Prince Andrew for Being ‘Intensely Loyal’ to the Royal Family With Christmas Day Sandringham Appearance

When it comes to Prince Andrew’s situation in the royal family, things are very complicated with King Charles III’s decision making. He reportedly banished the Duke of York from Buckingham Palace as a working address, but he didn’t exile him from the annual Christmas walk at Sandringham — and it’s sending a lot of mixed messages to the public.

Let’s not forget that he settled his civil case with Virginia Roberts Giuffre this year after she accused him of raping her while she was underage. Reportedly, Charles and Queen Elizabeth II bailed him out of that horrific situation by paying his settlement because he no longer had a job. Yet he was still rewarded with a PR opportunity by being allowed to join the family and interact with a few well-wishers in the crowd on Christmas Day. A royal insider called it “a magnanimous gesture by the king” to The Daily Beast after being banned in 2019 and 2021 (there was no service or walk during the 2020 holidays due to the pandemic).

In one way, Charles is honoring his mother’s wishes in how she decided to handle Andrew’s alleged sordid association with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. “Andrew is no longer part of the institution, but he is part of the family. His mother made that very clear,” the source added. Yet, what makes the king’s Sandringham decision even stranger is that “Charles has never been close to Andrew,” so making some concessions on his younger brother’s punishment is odd. However, the insider seems to think he knows why Charles is making these conflicting moves: family loyalty.

In an era where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are sharing how the palace operates, Andrew has stayed absolutely quiet. “He has done what he has been asked to do in terms of keeping a low profile. For all his other faults, [Andrew] been intensely loyal to the institution,” the source noted. They then took a dig at the Sussexes adding, “[Andrew] hasn’t sold out the family secrets to the highest bidder.” Well, there you have it, it appears that silence is golden in the royal family, no matter how awful your alleged misdeeds actually are.

