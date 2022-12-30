Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Katie Lee Biegel

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Mel B’s Daughter Phoenix Is Her Mom’s Exact Lookalike in These Recreated Spice Girls Snapshots

Julia Teti
Mel B
Plus Icon
Mel B Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images.

We’ve seen plenty famous mother-daughter lookalikes in our time. Whether we happen upon a throwback photo that proves one of our favorite celebrity’s daughters is their mini, or start seeing double on the red carpet, you name it, we’ve seen lots of twinning moments. Now we have Mel B and her daughter Phoenix to add to our list. The legendary Spice Girl’s eldest daughter recreated some of her mom’s iconic looks for a recent photo shoot, and proved she’s Mel B’s exact lookalike.

Phoenix partnered with photographer Edwig Henson for this spicy series of photos, in which the 23-year-old donned one of her mom’s famous outfits from her Spice Girls days. In the snapshots, Phoenix recreated her mom’s metallic gold look, featuring a crop top, matching pants, and arm bands. Her hair was done exactly like Mel B’s in the late ’90s, styled in two space buns. But Phoenix didn’t just share her recreation of the look. She did a side-by-side comparison to her mom, posing just like her. You can see the photos HERE.

Phoenix, whom Mel B shares with ex Jimmy Gulzar, looked so much like her mom in these photos, we swear we were seeing double. The Spice Girls were all the rage in the late ’90s and early 2000s, and they’ve had a few resurgences here and there. Maybe Phoenix’s latest photo shoot honoring her mom’s fabulous sartorial statements of the time will bring about another comeback?

Either way, these photos just reminded us how much of an impact the girl group of the early aughts had. And Phoenix recreated her mom’s look perfectly. Now, if you’ll excuse us, we’re going to take a cue from the ladies themselves and spice up our life.

Before you go, click here to see which daughters who look just like their famous moms.
Ava Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Entertainment

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad