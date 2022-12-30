Mel B’s Daughter Phoenix Is Her Mom’s Exact Lookalike in These Recreated Spice Girls Snapshots

We’ve seen plenty famous mother-daughter lookalikes in our time. Whether we happen upon a throwback photo that proves one of our favorite celebrity’s daughters is their mini, or start seeing double on the red carpet, you name it, we’ve seen lots of twinning moments. Now we have Mel B and her daughter Phoenix to add to our list. The legendary Spice Girl’s eldest daughter recreated some of her mom’s iconic looks for a recent photo shoot, and proved she’s Mel B’s exact lookalike.

Phoenix partnered with photographer Edwig Henson for this spicy series of photos, in which the 23-year-old donned one of her mom’s famous outfits from her Spice Girls days. In the snapshots, Phoenix recreated her mom’s metallic gold look, featuring a crop top, matching pants, and arm bands. Her hair was done exactly like Mel B’s in the late ’90s, styled in two space buns. But Phoenix didn’t just share her recreation of the look. She did a side-by-side comparison to her mom, posing just like her. You can see the photos HERE.

Phoenix, whom Mel B shares with ex Jimmy Gulzar, looked so much like her mom in these photos, we swear we were seeing double. The Spice Girls were all the rage in the late ’90s and early 2000s, and they’ve had a few resurgences here and there. Maybe Phoenix’s latest photo shoot honoring her mom’s fabulous sartorial statements of the time will bring about another comeback?

Either way, these photos just reminded us how much of an impact the girl group of the early aughts had. And Phoenix recreated her mom’s look perfectly. Now, if you’ll excuse us, we’re going to take a cue from the ladies themselves and spice up our life.

