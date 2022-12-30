Prince William & Kate Middleton Reportedly Made Tom Cruise’s Coveted Christmas Gift List This Year

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you know anything about Hollywood is that they love swag and at the holiday time, there’s one A-list Christmas list that everyone wants to be on. Each year, Tom Cruise gifts a $110 White Chocolate Coconut Bundt Cake from Doan’s Bakery in Woodland Hills, California, that has celebrities raving about it every time it arrives. Well, guess who reportedly made the Top Gun: Maverick star’s nice list this year? Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The royal couple met Cruise at the premiere of his blockbuster hit in May and judging by the way he and Kate got along — Cruise knew he needed to add them to the cake roster. “This is pretty much the Who’s Who of who matters in global entertainment and showbiz,” a source told The Sun. “Adding the royals to the list just shows how their star power travels.” The other amazing little morsel about making this list is that you are on it for life, so the Prince and Princess of Wales can expect to see a special treat come their way each December.

Stars have raved about this gift for years, and Kate and William now have bragging rights that they get the same cake as Jon Hamm, Rosie O’Donnell, Jimmy Fallon, Kirsten Dunst, and more. “He gives me this cake every Christmas. We call it the Cruise Cake. It’s just this coconut cake. It’s the best coconut cake I’ve ever had in my life,” Dunst bragged on The Graham Norton Show in 2016. O’Donnell even shared a peep of the gift wrapping the delectable delight comes in with a note saying, “Warmest wishes to you this Holiday Season. Tom Cruise.” Now, that enough for any “Tommy” fan to get excited about!

What is in this sweet treat that people can’t stop raving about? Well, Doan’s Bakery describes it as a cake with “chunks of sweet white chocolate, cream cheese frosting, and it’s covered in toasted coconut flakes.” It sounds like a Christmas dream come true, now we just want a review from William and Kate — and maybe the kids too!

