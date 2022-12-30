Victoria Lamas’ Dad Gave Some Interesting Insight Into His Daughter’s Current Fling With Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio might keep a low-profile when it comes to his dating life, but that’s not necessarily the case for everyone he’s involved with. After being spotted on a date with 23-year-old model Victoria Lamas on Dec 20, her actor father Lorenzo Lamas is giving some not-so-private details about their budding connection.

“I know she likes him very much,” Lorenzo, who starred in the 1978 classic Grease, told the New York Post. “I think they met last month.”

Lorenzo, who added that her daughter is “very smitten” with the Don’t Look Up actor, also shared the advice he gave her. “I told her to treat the relationship like a holiday — just enjoy it as much as you can for as long as it lasts,” he said, acknowledging DiCaprio’s womanizer reputation. “And if it lasts for more than a typical holiday, great. But if not, then just guard your heart, you know? Because she’s very young.” Prepare for the best and expect for the worst, right?

The doting father then shared the joke he said his daughter. “I just told her, ‘Absolutely no trans-Atlantic cruises with Leo,'” Lorenzo joked, nodding to DiCaprio’s role in Titanic. “Anyway, I’m excited for her. I know that it’s been a while since she’s had a serious relationship … She’s got a big heart and she tends to give it freely.”

Also in the conversation, Lorenzo shared that their connection is still very casual. “They were seen one time in West Hollywood at a club,” he said, adding “that’s not dating.”

He continued, “She’s fond of him, obviously. But they’re not dating, and she does not want that out there because that would be really bad. It’d be embarrassing for her if he should happen to read something that said that they’re dating and they’re not.” Though we totally get Lorenzo’s caution, we’re thinking he might’ve already spilled a little too much about their relationship already. Related story Kim Kardashian's Kids May Have a Younger Sibling in Their Future: ‘Never Say Never’

Most of all though, there’s one think we take from this interview: Lamas and DiCaprio are definitely still talking and his rumored relationship with Gigi Hadid might’ve officially come to an end. We’ll have to stay tuned for the next steps in the saga!

Before you go, click here to see celebrity couples with significant age differences.

