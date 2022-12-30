Drew Barrymore Got Candid About Dating Anxiety & We Feel Very Seen

Raise your hand if you’ve ever been on a date you didn’t want to be on. Ok, now keep your hand raised if you have total anxiety when it comes to dating. If you’re hand’s still up, don’t worry; you’re not alone. Dating at any stage of life can feel absolutely daunting. But for a working mom of two who’s spent the last few years single, it can be so overwhelming. Don’t believe us? Just read on for what Drew Barrymore said about her dating life in a recent interview.

“I’m such a mom and I’m so under the workload, and I love being with my friends and I love being alone, where does dating fit in?” Barrymore said in a recent profile with People. “Every once in a while, I’ll go on a date because it’s a very human, natural thing to do,” she told the outlet. “I’ve gone on dates where I’m like, ‘Oh my God, why did I say yes to dinner? Because we haven’t ordered yet, and I don’t want to be here.'” Wow, do we feel seen right now.

.@DrewBarrymore shared how her life is "different" than what she thought it would be, but that's OK. https://t.co/H3fnuiseWI — SheKnows (@SheKnows) December 27, 2022

Barrymore has always been so forthcoming about the struggles of dating, especially over the course of the last few years. Between apps and internet dating, trying to meet people organically, or getting set-up by a close friend, the dating terrane is mind-boggling to say the least. If we’re being honest, though, it does make us feel a lot less alone reading about the actress and talk show host’s own experience diving back in to the dating pool.

We’ve always looked to Barrymore for recommendations on beauty and home products, so why shouldn’t a few words of wisdom on dating be any different? Truly, Barrymore’s own experience wholly encapsulates the anxiety of dating at any stage, but especially as a working parent. Whatever the future holds for the beloved star, we know this won’t be the last time we glean some sage advice or relatability from Barrymore.

Before you go, click here to learn more about celebrities who’ve opened up about dating after divorce.

