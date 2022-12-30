Elizabeth Hurley Looks as Sexy as Ever in This Plunging Black Bodysuit in Christmas in Paradise Backstage Pics

If you haven’t had a chance to see Elizabeth Hurley‘s new movie Christmas in Paradise yet, here’s some extra motivation! Hurley, who plays one of the three main sisters in the movie, just posted a few backstage photos from the movie set and it just made us even more excited to watch it. And did we mention she looks stunning in them too?

In the first picture in the Instagram carousel, Hurley posted a selfie of herself in a plunging black bodysuit, oversized black sunglasses and a colorful summer hat. To flaunt her curves even more, she’s wearing a gold snake necklace that perfectly accentuates her cleavage. In the second pic, she’s wearing the same black bodysuit this time with fewer accessories and a matching Versace pleated skirt with a high slit.

In the third pic, she’s seen in a long sleeve orange dress sitting next to controversial country singer Billy Ray Cyrus. In the next pic, she’s seen getting cozy next to another movie costar: Kelsey Grammer. Hurley is seen rocking a printed halter dress with golden details while Grammer is wearing a light green button-down.

In the last two pics, Hurley appears to be out of costume wearing a neon yellow shirt with a black cap as she takes a sweet selfie with fellow costar Victoria Ekanoye and shows off the gorgeous beach set.

The movie, which is available to stream on Prime Video, picks up from last year’s hit, Father Christmas is Back. In the movie, Hurley’s Joanna and her sisters (Naomi Frederick and Nathalie Cox) follow their dad (Grammer) to a Caribbean island after he gets dumped and disappears.

In an attempt to bring their dad back for Christmas, they find their own “fun in the sun,” the movie’s official description reads. Looks like we have a new movie for our holiday must-watch list!

