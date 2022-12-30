Meghan Markle Is Reportedly ‘Contemplating’ Writing Her Own Memoir

The Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan may have given Prince Harry and Meghan Markle the opportunity to share their side of the story, but the couple isn’t done revealing details about their experience as members of the royal family just yet. Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, is due out in less than two weeks, and recent reports suggest the royal family is preparing for any and all revelations that may appear in the forthcoming book. But another Sussex memoir might already be in the works.

The Duchess of Sussex “is contemplating getting entirely candid about her time in the royal limelight, considering crafting a memoir of her own,” according to a new report from OK. “She fully intends to write this book and leave no stone unturned,” a source close to Prince Harry and Meghan shared with the outlet. But if there is going to be a memoir from the Duchess of Sussex, we shouldn’t expect it to come out any time soon.

Meghan Markle should've never been put in this position in the first place. https://t.co/mYoCGWTXub — SheKnows (@SheKnows) December 27, 2022

“It’s just a question of timing and how long she wishes to hold out in order to preserve what’s left of her and Harry’s relationship with King Charles,” the source said. Now, this isn’t the first time reports regarding a potential memoir from Meghan have come to light. Back in July 2021, there was plenty of speculation that Meghan’s memoir could potentially follow her husband’s. Of course, there’s been no formal announcement whatsoever, and considering the timing of the couple’s docuseries and Harry’s own memoir, it could be some time until we get official word, if any, that Meghan is writing her own memoir.

Harry & Meghan featured some serious revelations from the couple. There’s little doubt that Prince Harry’s own memoir will also have its fair share of surprises. But once Spare is finally on bookshelves, Harry and Meghan seem focused on turning the page on this chapter of their life and embracing the next part of their story. Their series Live to Lead hits Netflix tomorrow, Dec. 31, and we can only imagine they have a few engagements lined up to kick off 2023. Only time will tell if another memoir is in the works for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Before you go, click here to find out which tell-all books expose major royal family secrets.

