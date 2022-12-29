Carmen Electra Looks Beyond Enchanting & Confident in This Sparkly Head-Turning Slip

Carmen Electra is ready to ring in the new year and she’s prepping her fans with a glittery new snapshot. The 50-year-old actress put on the perfect outfit to usher in 2023 — it’s bright and festive.

Wearing a short, gold-sequin slip dress, Electra leaned back to show off her fit physique. (See the photo HERE.) Her golden-brown locks flowed down her back in springy curls and her smoky eye gave her the perfect amount of smolder for the end-of-year holiday. The dress hugged the stunning curves that made her famous during her Baywatch years. She captioned the steamy post, “what’s your #newyears resolution?’

Carmen Electra goes back to her dance roots in her latest set of stunning photos. https://t.co/RdwkTw8W30 — SheKnows (@SheKnows) December 24, 2022

Electra wound up with some pretty interesting — and unexpected — answers in her comments. One user wrote, “To get over this damn cold/flu.” Feel better, my friend! Another added, “To be much more successful than I was this year.” You can do it! The sweetest resolution is one we think she would love (let’s hope she sees it). A fan commented, “Shine bright like Carmen.” That should make her feel good — we love a supportive follower.

We don’t know what Electra’s new year’s resolution for 2023 is yet, but she had a successful 2022 after launching her OnlyFans page. She loves to share personal messages there to her subscribers and lets them know what’s on her mind. “It is personal and I love getting the chance to talk with each of you and sharing naughty little secrets… I’m an old school kind of gal,” she wrote on her OnlyFans account. “I really appreciate all the love and support through the years of my career. I consider this platform an extension of it.” Her fans seem to be loving the content she’s putting out, and we can only imagine the exciting level she’s going to take it to in the coming year.

