Donald Trump’s 2024 Presidential Campaign Is Reportedly ‘Disjointed’ & ‘Unfocused’ 6 Weeks After Announcement

On Nov. 15, just days after daughter Tiffany Trump’s wedding, Donald Trump announced his third run for president. Now that the 2024 campaign has begun, how does it look six weeks after its launch? Not great, according to many political pundits.

There seems to be bad news hitting the former president from every angle: lawsuits, possible criminal charges, and a strong Republican contender who seems to be the heir apparent. After announcing his run for the White House, Donald Trump hasn’t done much of anything. “What campaign? No rallies. No infrastructure that I can see,” Larry Sabato, a political analyst, and director of the Center for Politics at the University of Virginia, told Time. If his voter base wants to donate to his campaign, that is listed on his website. They can also give him (more) money by buying merchandise at TrumpStore.com, but there are no upcoming official events or rallies scheduled after the holidays.

Members of the GOP are keeping their focus on other candidates like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, and they seem to have no problem criticizing Donald Trump — something many wouldn’t have done only a few years ago. Republican pollster Whit Ayres cut right to the chase and described his latest campaign as “disjointed, haphazard, unfocused, and still focused on the past, and his grievances, rather than the future, which is what attracted a lot of Republicans to him in 2015.”

Sabato does think it’s still early in the race and that Donald Trump could have a comeback if his loyal fans head to the ballot boxes during the important primary races. However, the loudest voice lately has come from Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell who told NBC News very clearly that “the former president’s political clout has diminished” and he’s encouraging his fellow party members to back away from endorsing him. Donald Trump may be finding himself on the outs with the party that leaned so heavily on him just six years ago.

