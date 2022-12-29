Pete Davidson’s Reported Reaction to Emily Ratajkowski Split Finally Gives Us Insight Into Their Relationship Dynamic

Now that the short-lived fling between Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski is over, we’re putting our investigative skills to the test to find out how it all went down. After all, these two made a lot of sense when rumors started swirling back in November.

“Pete is still friends with Emily, but things were never that serious between them so he’s handling the split just fine,” a source told Hollywood Life. “They were never in a committed relationship to begin with so there is no bad blood between them.” Looks like Davidson and Ratajkowski’s romance was as casual as they come – and so was the breakup.

According to the source, neither of them were too keen on making their connection anymore serious either. Both having gone through recent splits (Davidson with Kim Kardashian and Ratajkowski with ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McLard) and with busy careers, they kept things casual for a reason.

“If they’re meant to be, things will eventually work themselves out,” the source added, leaving some hope for the couple in the future.

Another source, however, claimed that the eagerness to keep things casual wasn’t totally mutual. “Pete was down to take things casually until he realized that Emily’s head was in an entirely different place than his with this,” the other source revealed to Hollywood Life.

Amid their hangouts, Ratajkowski was seen on dates with other men – something that reportedly took Davidson by surprise. "Seeing Emily out with other men did get to him, but he knew that it shouldn't because he was not her boyfriend," the source revealed. "He is down to be friends with her but does not know if this is going to happen."

Whether the split was totally mutual or not, it’s safe to say timing just wasn’t in this couple’s favor. But who knows, maybe when they’re both ready in the future they could make it work again!

