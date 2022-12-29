Billie Lourd Shares Her Raw ‘Reality of Grief’ 6 Years After Mom Carrie Fisher’s Death

It’s hard to believe it has been six years since Carrie Fisher passed away, but her daughter, Billie Lourd, continues to give her followers a lesson in long-term grief. It’s a profound way for people to understand that there is no roadmap for mourning a loved one, you just have to do it on your own time and in your own way.

Sharing a sweet throwback image of herself as a kid with Fisher snuggling into her, the 30-year-old actress let her caption really speak for how she was feeling as another anniversary approached. (See the photo HERE.) “It has been 6 years since my Momby died (feels like 2 but also like 705 at the same time?). And unlike most other years since she’s died, this year, these past two weeks have been some of the most joyful of my life,” she wrote.

Amanda Kloots shared how after navigating her own grief she had to help her 3-year-old son, Elvis, manage his own. https://t.co/YVjhxx0JaV — SheKnows (@SheKnows) October 24, 2022

“Giving birth to my daughter and watching my son meet her have been two of the most magical moments I have ever experienced,” Lourd continued. “But with the magic of life tends to come the reality of grief.” She’s sad by the fact that her mom “is not here to meet either of them and isn’t here to experience any of the magic.” It’s all of those stolen moments that the three generations could have spent together — grandmother, mother, grandkids. It’s only made Lourd hold her kids “a little tighter” and make sure Fisher’s legacy lives on through her family.

Lourd then addresses anyone else who might be navigating the roller-coaster ride of grief this holiday season with a powerful message. “For anyone out there experiencing the reality of grief alongside the magic of life, I see you,” she concluded with empathy. “You are not alone. Don’t ignore either. Life can be magical and griefy at the same time.” Lourd knows all too well how tough it is not to have her mom here, and it hurts even six years later.

Before you go, click here to see which celebrity kids lost their parents too soon.