The Royal Family Is Reportedly Finally ‘Ready to Respond’ to Prince Harry Once His Memoir is Published

The launch of Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, is just around the corner (Jan. 10, 2023, to be exact) and the royal family is reportedly gearing up for the next round of headlines. While they remained mum about Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix series, they might not be so silent about his book.

While King Charles III and the rest of the senior royals aren’t “terrified” by what the Duke of Sussex has to say, Harry will likely “throw in a few more bombs” that they weren’t expecting, according to royal expert Katie Nicholl who spoke to OK! Magazine, via The Sun. That doesn’t mean they don’t care about what he has to say. “But concerned, apprehensive? Yes. Ready to respond? Quite possibly. Wearied by all of this? Absolutely,” she noted.

The royal family has carried on as usual after the Harry & Meghan docuseries revealed how the palace operates with the U.K. media. The Royal Rota will often trade stories with the monarchy in order to bury a headline — that’s what the Sussexes alleged what happened with Meghan’s stint in the royal family (and there were plenty of headlines that support the allegations and timeline). While Charles and Prince William might hate that the couple is revealing the family’s royal secrets and the method which they are sharing the news, the palace needs to look hard at their own operations before pointing a finger at Harry.

It probably isn’t a relaxing holiday for anyone on either side of the pond because Harry is gearing up for his press tour — and Charles waits in anticipation for what he has to say. No matter whose side you are on, we all know the next round of discourse is about to begin.

