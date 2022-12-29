Alexandra Daddario Teases Her Fans With a Daring Skinny-Dipping Moment in a Stunning Tropical Location

It’s Christmas vacation and that means a lot of celebrities have left the cold temperatures behind for a tropical getaway. Alexandra Daddario headed somewhere warm and decided she didn’t need any clothing to enjoy the weather.

Wearing nothing — and we mean nothing — the 36-year-old actress stepped into the pool while taking in the majestic scenery in front of her. What we love is how cheeky the snapshot is — her photographer, likely husband Andrew Form — put his thumb in front of her backside to keep the photo as PG as possible. It doesn’t take away from the beauty of the moment one bit. The second image has Daddario splashing water above her head as the mountain and the lush greenery show off in the background — it looks like the perfect place to wrap up 2022. She humorously captioned her post, “Take a vacation from your problems, Bob.”

Her fans definitely agree with naughty, but nice approach to her nude snapshots. One follower wrote in the comments, “Anyone who gets to spend time outdoors with a casually naked Alexandra Daddario is winning at life no matter what they do.” Another joked, “Husband’s thumb spoiling everyone’s day lol.” It looks like Form is taking the heat for his thumb work as another commented, “Most hated finger in the history of world.” LOL — it’s all in good fun.

The True Detective star found an empowering way to share a piece of her vacation without revealing too much. It also has us ready to book our next vacation — Daddario looks relaxed and ready for whatever 2023 brings her way.

