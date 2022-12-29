Michelle Obama Shared Valuable Advice on Handling the Toughest Parts of Marriage

Michelle Obama is getting real about marriage and we really appreciate it. In a conversation with Revolt TV earlier this month, the Former First Lady talked about the up and downs of her long-lasting marriage with President Barack Obama.

“People think I’m being catty by saying this,” she said, “there were 10 years where I couldn’t stand my husband.”

Talking to fellow A-list panelists Kelly Rowland, H.E.R., Winnie Harlow and Tina Knowles-Lawson, they didn’t seem too shocked by her confession and laughed instead. Michelle continued, “And guess when it happened? When those kids were little.”

Even though her kids, now 24-year-old Malia and 21-year-old Sasha, were “terrorists” in her relationship, and made her and Barack blame each other, Michelle knew to keep going. “I would take 10 bad years over 30,” she said, noting they’ve been married since 1992. “It’s just how you look at it,” she said. “And people give up, ‘Five years, I can’t take it.'”

Now giving some expert advice to all married ones out there, Michelle talked about when to keep fighting in a relationship and when to give up. “You got to know your person,” she said, adding the question, “Do you like him?”

"I mean, you could be mad at him but do you still look at him and go 'I'm not happy with you but I respect you,' 'I don't agree with you but you're still a kind, smart person,'" she added.

Overall, Michelle said that the butterflies-in-your-stomach feeling changes over time and though that’s perfectly normal, it’s a big change. “The minute that [feeling] goes people want to give up on it, but now you’re in the work of it,” she said, motivating everyone to keep fighting. It’s true – relationships are much more than that honeymoon phase and working on them after all the lovey-dovey feelings are gone is what it’s all about. Thank you for the advice, Michelle!

